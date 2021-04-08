Kane Brown’s ‘Blessed & Free Tour’ coming to Oklahoma City

The original story included a typo, which has been corrected.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As more people become vaccinated against COVID-19, many venues are preparing to open their doors to live shows.

Kane Brown announced his headlining Blessed & Free Tour, which will stop in 35 North American cities.

Beginning Oct. 1 in Sacramento, the tour will visit all 29 NB basketball arenas throughout 2021 and 2022.

As a result, the tour will visit the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City on Oct. 14.

Registration for pre-sale tickets began Thursday, April 8 at Brown’s website.

Organizers say tickets for the Blessed & Free tour will go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 16 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.