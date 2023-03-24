OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A chase that began in Kansas has ended in Perry, Oklahoma with the suspect deceased on Friday.

According to officials, a suspect was wanted for allegedly robbing a bank in Wellington, Kansas where he told the bank teller he had a bomb.

Kansas Turnpike Authority notified Oklahoma Highway Patrol after the suspect’s vehicle was seen traveling through one of their tollgates.

Authorities say OHP picked up the chase once they spotted the suspect on I-35. Shots were exchanged between the suspect and authorities as the chase went south on I-35 and Highway 412.

Photo courtesy KFOR, OHP near I-35 and Highway 412

Officials say the suspect then got out of his vehicle and continued to shoot as he attempted to run into a nearby field. Authorities returned fire and the suspect has been confirmed dead.

“The suspect fled on foot from the vehicle, armed, with troopers behind him. At the end of that foot pursuit the suspect pointed a firearm at troopers and troopers returned fire. Unfortunately the suspect is deceased. The troopers and all other law enforcement are safe and ok” said OHP Trooper Eric Foster.

A bomb squad cleared the suspect’s vehicle of any explosives.

No other information is available at this time.