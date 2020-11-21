Kansas man dies in Enid hospital following vehicle crash

NOBLE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Junction City, Kan., man died following a crash in Noble County, Okla., on Saturday morning.

Suresh Shrestha, 23, died from head and internal torso injuries suffered during a crash on Interstate 35 South, nine miles north of Perry, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

He was driving a 2020 Toyota Corolla south on I-35 when he went off the right side of the road and crashed into the rear of a 2016 Freightliner that was legally parked on the southbound shoulder of I-35, according to the news release.

Shrestha was pinned inside the Toyota for approximately 25 minutes after the crash. Once freed, he was taken by ambulance to St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center in Enid.

He died at the hospital.

Shrestha’s condition when the crash occurred was described in the news release as “sleepy”.

