Kansas man dies in vehicle crash in Kay County

KAY COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A man from Arkansas City, Kan., died in a vehicle crash in Kay County on Saturday.

Andrew Banta, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on U.S. 77 and County Road State Line Road, about seven and a half miles north of Newkirk, Okla., according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials.

Banta was driving a 2016 Jeep Wrangler north on U.S. 77. He went off the left side of the road for an unknown reason at approximately 6:24 a.m. and struck a delineator in the center median.

He continued driving in the median for 1/10 mile and then hit a yield sign. The vehicle then rolled three times and came to rest 256 feet north of the Oklahoma/Kansas state line. Banta was ejected approximately 15 feet, OHP officials said.

The cause of the collision is listed by OHP as DUI, according to an OHP news release.

Banta was not wearing a seatbelt when the crash occurred, OHP said.