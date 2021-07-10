Kansas man dies in vehicle crash in Kay County

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KAY COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A man from Arkansas City, Kan., died in a vehicle crash in Kay County on Saturday.

Andrew Banta, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on U.S. 77 and County Road State Line Road, about seven and a half miles north of Newkirk, Okla., according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials.

Banta was driving a 2016 Jeep Wrangler north on U.S. 77. He went off the left side of the road for an unknown reason at approximately 6:24 a.m. and struck a delineator in the center median.

He continued driving in the median for 1/10 mile and then hit a yield sign. The vehicle then rolled three times and came to rest 256 feet north of the Oklahoma/Kansas state line. Banta was ejected approximately 15 feet, OHP officials said.

The cause of the collision is listed by OHP as DUI, according to an OHP news release.

Banta was not wearing a seatbelt when the crash occurred, OHP said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

Popular

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report