“Karma is going to get you even worse,” Seminole man struggling to recover after hit-and-run leaves him with fractured spine

SEMINOLE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Seminole Police Department is looking for a vehicle who hit a man riding his bike late Saturday night and took off.

The victim says he was on his way home from working the nightshift at a local fast-food restaurant when a vehicle hit him straight on, launching him into the ditch.

“To just leave someone on the side of the road,” Christine Goodwin said. “There’s no way you don’t know you hit something.”

Scott Crites is currently sitting in the ICU at St. Anthony Hospital in OKC suffering from a fractured spine.

His younger sister, Christine Goodwin, tells KFOR she is finally able to breathe a sigh of relief.

“It could’ve been a murder or manslaughter,” Goodwin said. “I could’ve lost a brother.”

30-year-old Scott Crites was pedaling home on his bike late Saturday night on Highway 377 when police say a vehicle swerved off the road and hit Scott.

“The car just sped away, and it happened just too fast for him to see what had happened,” Goodwin said.

Scott says he was left alone in a ditch, so he called 911 himself.

Meanwhile, the driver is still nowhere to be found.

Scott was taken to AllianceHealth in Seminole where he was then transferred to OU Med in OKC.

According to his family, OU Med didn’t have any available ICU beds so he was rushed to St. Anthony down the road.

Scott is making small strides toward recovery with a collapsed lung, a tube in his chest, and several broken ribs.

“This day and age people don’t have much of a conscience anymore,” Goodwin said. “It doesn’t matter the consequences. You need to face what you did.”

Seminole detectives tell KFOR they’re still investigating with little information. They do not have any type of suspect description, and they’re not even sure what type of vehicle hit Scott.

“Karma is going to get you even worse,” Goodwin said.

Scott is set for X-rays Tuesday morning to check on his lungs before he can be released.

Seminole Police say they are searching the area for surveillance. They are also asking anyone with information to come forward.