OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The governor has signed a measure that would develop the Kasey Alert System.

House Bill 1077 will cover missing persons who do not qualify for Silver or Amber Alert notifications. The Kasey Alert System would cover missing persons ages 18-59.

Sen. Cody Rogers, R-Tulsa, says the alert is named after 29-year-old Kasey Russell, a Cherokee Nation Citizen who went missing while walking home in 2016.

Officials say Russell’s disappearance was never investigated until his body was later found.

“This bill is named for a young man who disappeared while walking home from a casino, and he sadly never made it home,” Rogers said. “There was no investigation into his disappearance, until his body was found. I appreciate my colleagues for supporting this measure as it will increase cooperation between agencies and speed up investigations for missing persons between the ages of 18 and 59. If this legislation is signed into law, Kasey Alerts could begin going out in November.”

The measure was signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt earlier this week.