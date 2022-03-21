OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – OKC Riversports continues to shine on the world stage.

Last week, it was announced that the 2022 Canoe Sprint Super Cup and the 2022 ICF Stand Up Paddling World Cup previously awarded to Moscow, Russia, will be relocated to Oklahoma City.

Those events are scheduled for August.

On Saturday, there was another top level competition at the White Water course.

“This is the first time we have ever hosted an event like this,” said Mike Knopp, of OKC Riversports.

“So here we are, the U.S. Freestyle Kayak Team Trial for 2022,” said Emily Jackson, competitor and owner of Jackson Kayaks.

The best boaters from all over the country headed to OKC Riversports all week long to prepare for Saturday’s trials.

The USA Freestyle National Team Trial had competitors on the White Water course completing moves like donkey flips, lunar orbits, and space godzillas.

Athletes score points based on accuracy, height in the air, and the complexity of the combined moves. But these canoers and kayakers feel a little like a fish out of water in Oklahoma City.

“We are whitewater kayakers. Usually we are on the side of a mountain or on a hill somewhere on snowmelt,” said Jackson.

Most competitions like this are held on natural rivers but OKC Riversports’ course is man-made.

“It’s a great venue for competitions. It’s all open. It’s spectator-friendly. They can control the water really well,” said Mason Hargrove, current Junior World Champion Freestyle kayaker.

Competitors and organizers say simple things like showers, bathrooms, and internet access make the experience easier for fans and athletes.

“It really helps people that don’t even know a lot about the sport come check it out without having to make a major trek to do it,” said Jackson.

Winners on Saturday advanced on as part of Team USA to the World Championships in Nottingham, England later this year.

“OKC is really getting on to the global watersports stage,” said Knopp.

“People think Oklahoma, they are not necessarily thinking, ‘Oh, lets go kayaking.’ But you’d be surprised,” said Jackson.

“It’s just fun to introduce OKC to all these people from around the country and it’s also fun for people from Oklahoma City to see something new. It’s a new and another way that we are using this venue in a way that’s bringing attention to OKC from all over the country and really the world,” said Knopp.

The dates for the two international events moved from Russia to OKC in August should be announced in the coming weeks.