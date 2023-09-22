NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Norman residents can now digitally reserve and pickup supplies for cleanup events around the city at no cost to give back and help beautify neighborhoods in Norman.

“We wanted an easy and convenient way for volunteers to organize a cleanup from anywhere and at any time,” said Michele Loudenback, Manager of the Division of Environmental Resilience & Sustainability (DoERS). “That is now possible with an easy sign-up form and process that can be completed digitally at normanok.gov. We are excited to announce this new feature and encourage residents to consider organizing an event that helps Keep Norman Neat!”

Supplies provided include: Trash bags, gloves, safety vests and trash grabbers.

Participants must sign waivers and return them when picking up supplies at the City of Norman’s Development Center.

Bags of trash collected will be picked up by City of Norman staff. Small and large volunteer groups are welcome to register an event; supplies can be provided for groups ranging up to 100 people.

See additional information and safety tips, or access the registration form, at normanok.gov/residents-visitors/clean-neighborhood-project-keep-norman-neat-effort.