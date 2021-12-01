Keith Urban’s ‘Speed of Now’ tour coming to Paycom Center

Keith Urban performs “Wild Hearts” at the 55th annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Fans of country music will not want to miss a tour that is coming to the Paycom Center next year.

Four-time Grammy Award winner Keith Urban will kick off the North American leg of his ‘The Speed of Now World Tour’ in the summer of 2022.

“After two years we’re finally gonna get the chance to play some of the new songs we haven’t done live before. We’ll throw in a bunch of the songs that everyone comes to hear, a couple of which we’ll rework a bit, and it’s really gonna be tough to get us off the stage,” Urban said.

The tour will come to Oklahoma City’s Paycom Center on Sept. 30, 2022.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.