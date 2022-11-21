OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A popular country music star who has been dominating the charts for 25 years is coming to Oklahoma City.

Kenny Chesney announced that his “I Go Back” tour will head to cities in 2023 that played a major role in his music over the years.

“I can still hear No Shoes Nation singing those songs after being apart for four whole summers,” Chesney, who just received 28 RIAA gold, platinum and multi-platinum certifications, says. “It’s a sound that reminds me how much music really means to people. It’s not about the numbers, but the joy you see on people’s faces – and the more I thought about it, the more I thought about taking the music to the people who were there when this thing was taking off.”

Chesney will be joined by three-time GRAMMY nominee Kelsea Ballerini.

“Music has taken me so many incredible places,” Ballerini says. “Around the world, singing with some of my heroes in pop, alternative and contemporary music, but singing with Kenny is going home. He was the only voice I heard on ‘half of my hometown,’ and when he comes in, it’s just like hitting the Knoxville city limits. So to be able to go out to those cities like the place he and I grew up with an artist who’s accomplished what he has, it’s a lot like going home.”

The tour will stop in Oklahoma City at the Paycom Center on April 1, 2023.

“I Go Back 2023 is going to be so awesome,” Chesney raves. “To be able to take this music to where it comes from? To have Kelsea Ballerini out there with me, maybe even singing ‘half of my hometown’? It’s going to be a tour unlike any other – and I can’t wait.”

American Express members can purchase tickets for “I Go Back 2023” in select markets before the general public, beginning at 10 a.m. on Nov. 23.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Dec. 2 on Chesney’s website.