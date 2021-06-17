KFOR celebrates Nexstar Media Group’s 25th anniversary with ‘Founder’s Day of Caring’ at Oklahoma nonprofits

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – KFOR’s parent company, Nexstar Media Group is celebrating 25 years of broadcasting by giving back to the communities it serves around the nation, including several organizations here in the Sooner State.

In 2016, Nexstar’s Founder, Chairman and CEO, Perry Sook, established the company’s “Founder’s Day of Caring.”

“So the best thing we can do is to give back to our communities as a thank you for how they helped to make our companies and build our companies,” said Perry Sook, Nexstar’s Founder, Chairman, and CEO. 

On Thursday, KFOR volunteered with two local organizations that have done so much for our state, The Salvation Army and Pepper’s Ranch

Both organizations say company partnerships like these are life changing. 

“Just knowing that there’s somebody there to have your back whenever you need it,” said Traci Jinkens, Dir. of Development for Salvation Army of Central Oklahoma. 

“This is all built on the generosity of other people,” said Amber Simmons, Pepper’s Ranch
Dir. Of Equestrian Services and Capitol Projects. 

Peppers Ranch

  • KFOR and Parrish DeVaughn crews work at Peppers Ranch during the Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring
  • KFOR and Parrish DeVaughn crews work at Peppers Ranch during the Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring
  • KFOR and Parrish DeVaughn crews work at Peppers Ranch during the Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring
  • Peppers Ranch children enjoy balloon animals during Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring
  • KFOR and Parrish DeVaughn crews work at Peppers Ranch during the Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring
  • KFOR and Parrish DeVaughn crews work at Peppers Ranch during the Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring
  • Peppers Ranch statistics of the families they serve on their campus
  • Peppers Ranch children enjoy balloon animals during Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring
  • Peppers Ranch children enjoy balloon animals during Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring

Boys and Girls Club

  • KFOR crews work at the Oklahoma City Boys and Girls Club for Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring
  • Flightime OKC Boys and Girls Club
    KFOR crews work on landscaping at the Oklahoma City Boys and Girls Club for Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring
  • KFOR crews work on landscaping at the Oklahoma City Boys and Girls Club for Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring
  • KFOR crews work on landscaping at the Oklahoma City Boys and Girls Club for Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring
  • KFOR crews work on landscaping at the Oklahoma City Boys and Girls Club for Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring
  • KFOR crews work on landscaping at the Oklahoma City Boys and Girls Club for Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring
  • KFOR crews work on landscaping at the Oklahoma City Boys and Girls Club for Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring
  • KFOR crews work on landscaping at the Oklahoma City Boys and Girls Club for Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring

Senior Center

  • KFOR crews work to make meals at Sequoyah Senior Center during the Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring
  • KFOR crews work to make meals at Sequoyah Senior Center during the Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring
  • KFOR crews work to make meals at Sequoyah Senior Center during the Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring
  • KFOR crews work to make meals at Sequoyah Senior Center during the Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring
  • KFOR crews work to make meals at Sequoyah Senior Center during the Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring
  • KFOR crews work to make meals at Sequoyah Senior Center during the Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring
  • KFOR crews work to make meals at Sequoyah Senior Center during the Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring
  • KFOR crews work to make meals at Sequoyah Senior Center during the Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring
  • KFOR crews work with seniors during the Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring
  • KFOR crews work with seniors during the Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring
  • KFOR crews work with seniors during the Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring
  • KFOR crews work to make meals at Sequoyah Senior Center during the Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring
  • KFOR crews work with seniors during the Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring
  • KFOR crews work to make meals at Sequoyah Senior Center during the Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring
  • KFOR crews work with seniors during the Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring
  • KFOR crews work to make meals at Sequoyah Senior Center during the Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring

Salvation Army

  • KFOR crews work hard to make sack lunches for the Salvation Army during the Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring
  • KFOR crews work hard to make sack lunches for the Salvation Army during the Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring
  • KFOR crews work hard to make sack lunches for the Salvation Army during the Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring
  • KFOR crews work hard to make sack lunches for the Salvation Army during the Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring
  • KFOR crews work hard to make sack lunches for the Salvation Army during the Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring

Look for all of the Founder’s Day activities from Nexstar by using these hashtags #NexstarCares and #NexstarNation

Learn more about the Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring here.

If you want to see more pictures check out these hastags! #NexstarCares #NexstarNation on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

