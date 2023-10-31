OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — KFOR is bidding a fond farewell to Chief Photographer Steve Pusateri.

He has covered Oklahoma news for over 40 years – from the Memorial Day floods in Tulsa in 1984 to the Oklahoma City bombing to the news of this week, Steve has been a witness to this state’s history.

Throughout the years, Steve has been a steady guide for photographers, editors, as well as reporters and producers.

A native of Chicago, Steve made his way to Oklahoma as a videographer at KTUL in Tulsa before moving to Oklahoma City and joining the News 4 team in 1985.

Steve’s role as Chief Photographer began in 2001, and he has led KFOR’s video staff through the upgrade to high-definition cameras, the shift from tapes to memory cards, and from microwave trucks to cellular backpacks to transmit live video.

We will all miss him and we certainly wish him a happy retirement!