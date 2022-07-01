Wes Milbourn (left) and Jerrod Shouse, image provided by Rotary Club of Oklahoma City.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – KFOR/KAUT President and General Manager Wes Milbourn has taken on another important role – President of the Rotary Club of Oklahoma City.

The Rotary Club of OKC installed Milbourn as its 113th president during the club’s inaugural event at the First Americans Museum on Tuesday.

Jerrod Shouse, president of Shouse Consulting, was the previous Rotary Club President.

“Under the great leadership of Jerrod Shouse, the Rotary Club of Oklahoma City has seen several milestones this past year including the most money ever raised for our annual One Pledge Campaign of over $112,000,” Milbourn said. “He also led the charge of returning our club’s membership to a pre-pandemic level of more than 600 members, continuing our ranking as the 3rd largest Rotary Club in the world.”

Wes Milbourn (left) and Jerrod Shouse, image provided by Rotary Club of Oklahoma City.

More than 200 Rotarians, friends and family members gathered Tuesday to celebrate the beginning of a new Rotary year.

Lance McDaniel and committee members Tim Berney, Betsy Brunsteter, Terri Cooper, Jim David, Robin Roberts Krieger, Jeanette Nance, Dennis Shockley, Ted Streuli, Dr. Ron Sutor, Emily Taylor, Heather Rouba and Britta Thrift planned and coordinated the event.

First Americans Museum provided food and beverages, and a Oklahoma City Philharmonic string quartet provided music.

The Rotary Club of Oklahoma City has approximately 600 members and is the third largest Rotary Club among the 35,000 clubs worldwide. It is the oldest and largest civic organization in Oklahoma.

Other Rotary officers and directors for 2022-2023 board include: Lesli Massad, president-elect; Lisa Synar, treasurer; Mark Neumeister, treasurer-elect; Suzanne Mitchell, secretary; Collins Peck, sergeant-at-arms; Jerrod Shouse, past president; directors Clay Cockrill, Farooq Karim, David Mayfield, Dave Ortloff, Scott Parman, Miles Pringle, Patrick Raglow, Sherry Rhodes, Ashley Smith, Ted Streuli; and presidential advisors William Bowden, Terri Cooper, Ellen Fleming and Jeff Simpsen.