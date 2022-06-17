OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – KFOR’s parent company, Nexstar Media Group, is celebrating 26 years of broadcasting by giving back to the communities it serves around the nation, including several organizations here in the Sooner State.

In 2016, Nexstar’s Founder, Chairman and CEO Perry Sook established the company’s “Founder’s Day of Caring.”

“There are 199 TV stations in Nexstar and 116 markets that are doing exactly what we’re doing today throughout the nation,” said Wes Milbourn, KFOR’s general manager.

On Friday, KFOR volunteered with two local organizations, Edmond Senior Center and Infant Crisis Services.

Both organizations told KFOR that volunteer services like these are irreplaceable.

“You guys would probably help a few hundred babies with all the diapers you’re packing,” said Alison Parker, with the Infant Crisis Services. “Every minute that you guys spend here is another baby that’s helped.”

During KFOR’s time at Infant Crisis Services for Founder’s Day of Caring 2022, over 15,000 diapers were packed for Oklahoma families!

At the Edmond Senior Center, the morning was spent visiting and playing cards before the KFOR crew helped serve lunch and play a few rounds of Bingo.

“People want to come here and find friends to do things with and have fun – enjoy their life,” said Elaine Fellers, programs coordinator at the Edmond Senior Center. “So our motto is let’s have fun!”

Learn more about Founder’s Day of Caring on Nexstar’s website.