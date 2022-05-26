OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) —KFOR is honored to be nominated for 13 regional Emmys for breaking news coverage, special investigations, features, and crime reporting.

The Heartland Regional Emmy Chapter made the announcement this week and KFOR garnered more nominations than any other television station in Oklahoma

“News 4 journalists are dedicated to the people of Oklahoma. Our mission is to live up to the promise we’ve made to our viewers. KFOR will always be ‘Looking Out 4 You’,” said Natalie Hughes, News Director of KFOR-TV and KAUT-TV.

The 35th Annual Awards Gala for The Heartland Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences will be held on Saturday, July 16 where the winners will be announced.

KFOR first signed on the air in June 1949 under the call letters of WKY. It was the first television station in Oklahoma.

Below is a list of the KFOR nominations and categories.

Breaking News/Spot News – Single Report

• Chase Turns Into Demolition Derby

Patrick Spencer, Producer

Kevin Ogle, Anchor

Joleen Chaney, Anchor

Mason Dunn, Reporter

Courtney Landsberger, Producer

Kevin Cosby, Director

Austin Breasette, Reporter

Kyle Vincent, Photojournalist

• Handcuffed & In A Hurry

Patrick Spencer, Producer

Courtney Landsberger, Producer

Joleen Chaney, Anchor

Austin Breasette, Reporter

Marc Dillard, Photojournalist

Kevin Cosby, Director

Mason Dunn, Reporter

Jordan Bickerstaff, Photojournalist

Kevin Ogle, Anchor

Continuing Coverage

• Waiting Hours When Seconds Count

Ali Meyer, Reporter

Kevin Josefy, Photojournalist

Travis Schutten, Photojournalist

Steve Johnson, Producer

News Report – Light Feature

• Keaton’s K Club

Joleen Chaney, Reporter

Mark Paris, Photojournalist

Brian Caskey, Graphic Artist

News Report – Serious Feature

• A Time To Speak

Joleen Chaney, Producer

Marc Dillard, Editor

Mark Paris, Photojournalist

Crime News

• Inmate In Limbo

Brenna Campbell, Graphic Artist

Ali Meyer, Reporter

Kevin Josefy, Photojournalist

Travis Schutten, Photojournalist

Health/Medical News

• Emily’s Secret Battle

Emily Sutton, Journalist

Kevin Josefy, Photojournalist

Human Interest News

• You Can’t Be My Sister

Heather Holeman, Reporter

Kevin Josefy, Photojournalist

• Save The Farm

Ali Meyer, Reporter

Travis Schutten, Photojournalist

Politics/government News

• Oklahoma Adoptions: Help Unwanted

Steve Johnson, Drone Photojournalist

Ali Meyer, Reporter

Travis Schutten, Photojournalist

• Setting A Precedent

Joleen Chaney, Producer

Mark Paris, Photojournalist

Chris McBee, Photojournalist

Talent: Anchor – News

• Ali Meyer; Unscripted

Ali Meyer, Anchor

• Meteorologist And Storm Chaser Emily Sutton

Emily Sutton, Meteorologist