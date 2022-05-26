OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) —KFOR is honored to be nominated for 13 regional Emmys for breaking news coverage, special investigations, features, and crime reporting.
The Heartland Regional Emmy Chapter made the announcement this week and KFOR garnered more nominations than any other television station in Oklahoma
“News 4 journalists are dedicated to the people of Oklahoma. Our mission is to live up to the promise we’ve made to our viewers. KFOR will always be ‘Looking Out 4 You’,” said Natalie Hughes, News Director of KFOR-TV and KAUT-TV.
The 35th Annual Awards Gala for The Heartland Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences will be held on Saturday, July 16 where the winners will be announced.
KFOR first signed on the air in June 1949 under the call letters of WKY. It was the first television station in Oklahoma.
Below is a list of the KFOR nominations and categories.
Breaking News/Spot News – Single Report
• Chase Turns Into Demolition Derby
Patrick Spencer, Producer
Kevin Ogle, Anchor
Joleen Chaney, Anchor
Mason Dunn, Reporter
Courtney Landsberger, Producer
Kevin Cosby, Director
Austin Breasette, Reporter
Kyle Vincent, Photojournalist
• Handcuffed & In A Hurry
Patrick Spencer, Producer
Courtney Landsberger, Producer
Joleen Chaney, Anchor
Austin Breasette, Reporter
Marc Dillard, Photojournalist
Kevin Cosby, Director
Mason Dunn, Reporter
Jordan Bickerstaff, Photojournalist
Kevin Ogle, Anchor
Continuing Coverage
• Waiting Hours When Seconds Count
Ali Meyer, Reporter
Kevin Josefy, Photojournalist
Travis Schutten, Photojournalist
Steve Johnson, Producer
News Report – Light Feature
• Keaton’s K Club
Joleen Chaney, Reporter
Mark Paris, Photojournalist
Brian Caskey, Graphic Artist
News Report – Serious Feature
• A Time To Speak
Joleen Chaney, Producer
Marc Dillard, Editor
Mark Paris, Photojournalist
Crime News
• Inmate In Limbo
Brenna Campbell, Graphic Artist
Ali Meyer, Reporter
Kevin Josefy, Photojournalist
Travis Schutten, Photojournalist
Health/Medical News
• Emily’s Secret Battle
Emily Sutton, Journalist
Kevin Josefy, Photojournalist
Human Interest News
• You Can’t Be My Sister
Heather Holeman, Reporter
Kevin Josefy, Photojournalist
• Save The Farm
Ali Meyer, Reporter
Travis Schutten, Photojournalist
Politics/government News
• Oklahoma Adoptions: Help Unwanted
Steve Johnson, Drone Photojournalist
Ali Meyer, Reporter
Travis Schutten, Photojournalist
• Setting A Precedent
Joleen Chaney, Producer
Mark Paris, Photojournalist
Chris McBee, Photojournalist
Talent: Anchor – News
• Ali Meyer; Unscripted
Ali Meyer, Anchor
• Meteorologist And Storm Chaser Emily Sutton
Emily Sutton, Meteorologist