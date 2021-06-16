KFOR honors Nexstar’s 25th anniversary with day of giving back

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Wednesday marks 25 years since KFOR’s parent company, Nexstar, was founded.

In honor of this milestone, Nexstar stations across the country are giving back to their local communities.

“So the best thing we can do is to give back to our communities as a thank you for how they helped to make our companies and build our companies,” said Perry Sook, Nexstar’s Founder, Chairman, and CEO.

On Thursday, KFOR is volunteering with two local organizations that have done so much for our state, The Salvation Army and Pepper’s Ranch.

“This is all built on the generosity of other people,” said Amber Simmons, Pepper’s Ranch

Dir. Of Equestrian Services and Capitol Projects.

Pepper’s Ranch aims to provide housing and support for foster and adoptive families. Part of their mission is to create a space for families and “end the foster care crisis.”

“We have a group of kids that need more than we ever know until we sit down and talk to them,” said Simmons.

On Thursday, News 4 employees will help prep a home for a new family to move in.

“This gives them a foundation, to build a bigger home, some security. We support them in any way we can,” said Simmons.

The Salvation Army is an organization we work with year-round.

Through their Angel Tree Program during the holidays and our annual fan & coat drives, the Salvation Army aims to provide for Oklahomans in need.

On Thursday, we’ll be working with their Boys & Girls Club and Senior Center.

“If an individual can come and donate a few hours to the Salvation Army, to one of our programs, they’ll see firsthand the impact we’re making in the lives of Oklahomans,” said Traci Jinkens, Dir. of Development for Salvation Army of Central Oklahoma.

Both organizations say company partnerships like these are life changing.

“Just knowing that there’s somebody there to have your back whenever you need it,” said Jinkens.

Look for all of the Founder’s Day activities from Nexstar by using these hashtags #NexstarCares and #NexstarNation