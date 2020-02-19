KFOR recruits potential employees at OSU Spring job fair

Soon-to-be graduates from Oklahoma State University filed into the Gallagher-IBA arena on Wednesday afternoon in search of their first “big-break”.
KFOR-TV was one of many employers who spent hours interview job candidates from various degree programs.
This was the first of back-to-back job fairs at OSU.
Wednesday’s job fair was open to all majors. Thursday’s job fair will be focused primarily on careers that recruit students who were heavily involved in STEM programs.
This is Channel 4’s fourth year to attend the Spring job fair on the OSU campus.