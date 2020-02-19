Live Now
KFOR recruits potential employees at OSU Spring job fair

Soon-to-be graduates from Oklahoma State University filed into the Gallagher-IBA arena on Wednesday afternoon in search of their first “big-break”.

  • Picture of students and potential employees meeting at a job fair
    Oklahoma State University Spring Job Fair
  • Picture showing students speaking with KFOR about potential job opportunities
    Oklahoma State University Spring Job Fair. KFOR’s Creative Services Director, Joe Kozlowski speaks with upper-level students about potential jobs in media.
KFOR-TV was one of many employers who spent hours interview job candidates from various degree programs.

This was the first of back-to-back job fairs at OSU.

Wednesday’s job fair was open to all majors. Thursday’s job fair will be focused primarily on careers that recruit students who were heavily involved in STEM programs.

This is Channel 4’s fourth year to attend the Spring job fair on the OSU campus.

