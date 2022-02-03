OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While most Oklahomans won’t get excited about a winter storm, a new resident to the Sooner State is making the most of the winter precipitation.

KFOR’s Brya Berry is originally from Alabama and just moved to Oklahoma late last year. During her time in the Sooner State, she hasn’t experienced significant snowfall until now.

On Thursday morning, Berry braved the bitter temperatures and enjoy the snow.

During her live reports on Thursday, Berry was seen making a snow angel, throwing snowballs at her photographer, and even climbing a giant snow pile.

Berry says that although she was having fun, the bitter temperatures can be dangerous if you are outside for too long.

She also stressed that any drivers need to take their time, adding that her car actually got stuck on her way to work.