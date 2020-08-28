KFOR steps in to help unemployment problem be fixed in minutes

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City man was having issues applying for weekly unemployment when KFOR stepped in with the OESC’s executive director to help get the problem solved.

Lynn Wilke was trying to plan his next move amid this pandemic until he ran into issues with filing for weekly unemployment. According to Wilke, he was waiting on about six weeks of backlogged unemployment payments.

“When I’m told something’s going to happen, I would appreciate it if they would follow up and make it happen instead of just leaving me out in the cold,” Wilke said. “I said, ‘I know you all are swamped; I know there’s other people in the same position,’ but I said, ‘This is just not fair.’”

Wilke is an independent contractor for driver’s education. He said he was only able to get one week of help before the problems of filling out his information to apply began.

“The computer every week would be overloaded and would just shut down and would not take anything else,” he said.

According to Wilke, he and his daughter reached out via phone and even had some in person meetings. However, nothing was done.

“I have not heard anything, nothing has happened,” he said.

That’s when Wilke decided to call us. Within minutes, KFOR reached out to Oklahoma Employment Securities Commission Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt. The problem was then solved. Zumwalt said there is only a certain amount of time to apply for the weekly unemployment, so that caused the issue.

“Those weeks had locked up on him and we had to go back and release them for him,” she said.

Nearly 1,000,000 claims have been handled by the OESC since March. Zumwalt said she feels the OESC is turning a corner after assembling a team to strictly fix issues and having in-person meetings.

“Anything we can do to make sure that our customer service is responsive,” she said. “But also, if something is wrong, we fix it immediately.”

Zumwalt also said she hopes to continue to do for others what she did for Wilke on Thursday.

“Getting to help this gentleman today, it was another opportunity to smile and have the best day ever because it’s the best job I’ve ever had,” Zumwalt said.

According to Zumwalt, the OESC is in the planning stages of fixing their system right now. She isn’t sure when that will all be finished.

