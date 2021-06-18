KFOR taking part in Rokerthon attempt to break Guinness World Record

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Rokerthon is happening again this year, and KFOR is taking part in the attempt to break a Guinness World Record.

On June 21, Al Roker is teaming up with more than 50 news stations across the country to set the Guinness World Record for most people in an online weather reporting video relay.

Participants, including KFOR, will talk about the summer forecasts in their areas.

This will be the second time Rokerthon has come to Oklahoma. Al and the University of Oklahoma set two world records back in 2017 for the largest human weather symbols.

To watch Rokerthon, you can watch it on today.com.