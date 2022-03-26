TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Talk about a big night for our KFOR team! The Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters handed out their annual awards for outstanding achievement in television Friday evening.

Winner of the newscast award….KFOR’s 6 p.m. newscast! Producer Patrick Spencer accepted the award, which was announced Friday night in Tulsa.

Patrick Spencer, KFOR News Producer

Looking for an award-winning weathercast? Well, it’s right here on KFOR! Meteorologist Damien Lodes, with the 4 Warn Storm Team, accepted the award for that important category.

Damien Lodes, KFOR Meteorologist

And our website – KFOR.COM – was named the winning website at this year’s awards banquet. Our Digital Executive Producer Kari King accepted that honor.

Kari King, KFOR Digital Executive Producer, accepted the website award.

That’s awards for newscast, weathercast and website – the big three!!!!

KFOR also received the Community Service Award, which was accepted by KFOR News Director Natalie Hughes and President and General Manager Wes Milbourn.

KFOR News Director Natalie Hughes and President and General Manager Wes Milbourn accepted the Community Service Award.

We have a lot of hard workers in the KFOR newsroom. Congratulations to the entire team here at KFOR!!!!