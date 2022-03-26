TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Talk about a big night for our KFOR team! The Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters handed out their annual awards for outstanding achievement in television Friday evening.
Winner of the newscast award….KFOR’s 6 p.m. newscast! Producer Patrick Spencer accepted the award, which was announced Friday night in Tulsa.
Looking for an award-winning weathercast? Well, it’s right here on KFOR! Meteorologist Damien Lodes, with the 4 Warn Storm Team, accepted the award for that important category.
And our website – KFOR.COM – was named the winning website at this year’s awards banquet. Our Digital Executive Producer Kari King accepted that honor.
That’s awards for newscast, weathercast and website – the big three!!!!
KFOR also received the Community Service Award, which was accepted by KFOR News Director Natalie Hughes and President and General Manager Wes Milbourn.
We have a lot of hard workers in the KFOR newsroom. Congratulations to the entire team here at KFOR!!!!