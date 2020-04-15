KFOR’s Joleen Chaney heads home to Rush Springs to help hand out meals to students

RUSH SPRINGS, Okla. (KFOR) – News 4 anchor, Joleen Chaney went back home to help OPAA Food Management hand out meals to over 300 students while they continue to learn from home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Rush Springs Schools provides breakfast and lunch five days a week to students.

The staff gets to the cafeteria at 4:30 each morning to prep, cook, and box up meals for delivery to students.

There are five bus routes. Each bus was loaded with 80 meals (breakfast and lunch for 40 students).

When the buses got back, they’d delivered breakfast and lunch to about 40 kids each and every single meal was handed out.

Instead of waiting on the bus for a ride to school, they are waiting on the bus for their breakfast and lunch.

OPAA says they are consistently serving 315 breakfasts and 315 lunches Monday through Friday for all children ages 1-18.