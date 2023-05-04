OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — One of KFOR’s long time employees was honored by being inducted into the Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame.

Chuck Musgrove has worked at KFOR for nearly 37 years. There was a brief 8-month period when he worked for a Denver TV station but he quickly returned to Oklahoma.

Chuck began his career as a photojournalist and then became one of the station’s Managing Editors.

Chuck Musgrove inducted into Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame. (KFOR)

Musgrove is dedicated to telling the stories of Oklahomans, shining a light on corruption, wrongdoing, and helping those who need it.

“Chuck knows the importance of journalism to a thriving democracy. For decades he’s been a passionate advocate for truth, fairness and the people of Oklahoma. I’m proud of the work he’s done as part of the team at KFOR-TV,” said Natalie Hughes, KFOR News Director.

Others inducted into the Hall of Fame for 2023 include Bill Braun, Andrea Eger, Joey Goodman, Walter Harrison, Chris Lincoln, Don Mecoy, Dee Morales, Myron Patton, Amy Lanee Raymond.

Vance Harrison and Joyce Jackson were presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award.