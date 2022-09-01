HARRAH, Okla. (KFOR) – The Kickapoo Tribe of Oklahoma is proud to announce the Grand Opening of the Kickapoo Trading Company.

According to a press release, the new trading company is opening Thursday, September 8, at 11 a.m. The store will be located inside of the Kickapoo Travel Plaza at 25200 East Highway 62, Harrah, OK. There will be a ribbon cutting event at that time.

New Kickapoo Trading Company

Jewelry from the Kickapoo Trading Company

Soap from the Kickapoo Trading Company

Blankets from the Kickapoo Trading Company

Cups from the Kickapoo Trading Company

“The idea of Kickapoo Trading Company is to provide our tribal and local community with a resource for cultural items, as well as economic opportunity. Kickapoo Trading Company gives our tribal members a place to commission their traditional handmade items, which in turn serves as a “one-stop shop” for when cultural items are in need,” said Darwin Kaskaske, Chairman of the Kickapoo Tribe. “This new venture brings the Kickapoo Tribe of Oklahoma one step closer to being self-sufficient by diversifying the tribe’s business portfolio.”

Kickapoo Trading Company. Image from the Kickapoo Tribe of Oklahoma.

The store plans to offer unique Native American items designed by Native owned companies. It will also showcase items created by Tribal Members of the Kickapoo Tribe of Oklahoma.

The new trading company also has a traditional room. This room contains items that the Kickapoo Tribe of Oklahoma members use for traditional events and ceremonies. These items would usually be bought from various stores from across the state. The traditional room makes it easier for Tribal Members to buy these essential items. The items in the traditional room can only be purchased by Tribal Members.

The public is welcome to attend the opening of the brand new Kickapoo Trading Company.