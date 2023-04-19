OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City woman is recovering from a bizarre kidnapping situation, in which she claims she was “hog tied” with an electric cord and forced into a dog crate. Three people are facing charges in the case.

“She seemed scared,” said Kyt Byrd, whose family witnessed the end of the alleged episode. “She just seemed scared. She had said that she was thrown in the back of a car, hog tied, and that these people had taken her.”

Byrd said the unidentified battered woman was screaming as she ran down their driveway on Wilshire Blvd. in Northeast OKC the night of Feb. 11.

“She looked at my mom and my mom looked at her right in the face, made eye contact, and she was like, ‘help me,'” Byrd shared. “She was pretty desperate.”

The Oklahoma City Police Department reported showing up to the scene and listening to the unidentified victim speak of assault.

Krystal, Fischer, Image courtesy Oklahoma Department of Corrections Iniya, Knight, Image courtesy Oklahoma Department of Corrections

Tiwan, Gilbreath, Image courtesy Oklahoma Department of Corrections

She said her ex-boyfriend Tiwan Gilbreath and two others kidnapped her.

Gilbreath, Krystal Fischer and Iniya Knight would be formally charged with felony kidnapping.

According to the victim, while on an outing to the store Five Below, Gilbreath became angry at her for wanting to stay at the nearby Walmart. She said afterwards at Gilbreath’s house, he struck her in the back of a head with a pistol.

She was then allegedly “hog tied with an electric cord” and “forced into a dog crate.”

She also said Gilbreath “poured bleach all over her body.” Police would later observe chemical burns on her.

“Her clothes were all ripped, torn and dirty,” Byrd explained. “She had blood coming down her head and she was covered in bleach, and she was wearing no shoes.”

The Byrd family would hear several gunshots outside of their home as the shaken woman escaped her alleged kidnappers on Wilshire Blvd.

“It’s horrible,” Byrd said. “It’s hard to think that stuff like that happened so close to your home. I just hope that she has some sort of family or friends out there that are able to support her through something like that, because that sort of thing you don’t really recover from fully.”

Gilbreath, Fischer and Knight are all facing charges of kidnapping. Gilbreath and Knight have also been charged with assault and battery with a deadly weapon. Gilbreath is also facing a charge of domestic assault and battery by strangulation.