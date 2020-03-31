Kids bored at home? RIVERSPORT creates cardboard canoe challenge to keep kids learning

Vance Wingo, a student at John Rex Charter School and a member of the RIVERSPORT Junior Canoe/Kayak Team, paddles his cardboard canoe.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- If you are looking for ways to keep the kids entertained during the coronavirus pandemic, organizers at RIVERSPORT are encouraging families to take part in a fun challenge.

“We know families are looking for creative activities to do with their kids,” explained Elizabeth Laurent, RIVERSPORT chief marketing officer. “You can use cardboard you probably already have, plus some tape. Super easy.”

Organizers say kids can design and build a canoe from a sheet of cardboard.

“It can be something you do just for fun, but we’re also offering STEM curriculum if parents want to kick it up a notch.”

RIVERSPORT has put together some resources to get started along with STEM information that parents can use to teach children about buoyancy, water displacement, and Newton’s laws of motion.