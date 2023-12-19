OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A dozen kids got the chance to pick out plenty of Christmas gifts Tuesday morning with Oklahoma City Police officers and the department’s Family Awareness Community Teamwork, or FACT, unit who gave them a little help along the way.

The officers and kids shopped at a northwest Oklahoma City Target near NW Expressway and May Ave.

“We see a lot of generosity, a lot of businesses, a lot of people stepping up to want to make things possible for kids who wouldn’t necessarily have the same opportunity if it weren’t for the generosity,” said Michelle Henderson with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Each kid got about $200 for the shopping spree of sorts, including 16-year-old Reggie Wilson.

“It was better than going to school and getting out of the house and experience something with somebody you’ve never been with,” Wilson said.

Wilson said he loaded up on some winter clothes and house shoes among other things before heading to the registers with the other kids. They even got some assistance with wrapping and bagging before it all heads under the tree.

“I enjoyed my time with the officers. It was cool for having time to bring us and buy stuff. It was good,” Wilson said.

“We do this every day in a uniform,” Henderson added. “We see people at their worst, we answer calls, do all of the things, and then to get out here and do this. It’s cool for all of us.”