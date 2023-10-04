YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – Yukon Friends of the Park is giving your kid a chance to showcase any and all vocals during a Kids Karaoke event.

The Yukon Friends of the Park invites all those 12 and under who like to sing to enter the Kids Karaoke Contest at 4 p.m. during the Chisholm Trail Festival at the Mollie Spencer Farm on October 14.

The contest is FREE to enter, and the top three winners will receive a cash award.

The contest is set to be held as a closing ceremony of the Chisholm Trail Festival. The cash prizes are: First – $75; Second – $50 and Third – $25.

Kids Karaoke Contest, Image courtesy City of Yukon

Advance registration is required at www.yukonok.gov/catalog; click on “Special Events.”

Contestants should expect to send a family-friendly song selection to the Parks and Recreation staff when they register.

Parking is available next door at Yukon Middle School.

The Chisholm Trail Festival is one of Yukon’s best events for more information, visit www.chisholmtrail.org, click here, or call 405-350-8937.