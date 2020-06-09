Kids, teens to get in free to Oklahoma City Museum of Art for public reopening

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As part of the Oklahoma City Museum of Art’s public reopening, kids and teens will be able to get in for free.

OKCMOA will offer free admission for children 17 and under. Prior to the COVID-related closing, admission for those 17 and younger had been $10.

Free children’s admission will begin when the museum reopens to the public on June 17.

“Expanding access to the arts is good for all Oklahomans,” said Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby. “Our priorities have always been to preserve our nation’s vibrant cultural heritage and to enhance quality of life for our citizens. Supporting OKCMOA in offering free children’s admission aligns with these values and advances Oklahoma as a culturally rich and creative destination. We are thankful to have a wonderful art museum in Oklahoma City and we hope that many more kids are able to enjoy the incredible collection and exhibitions at OKCMOA moving forward.”

“While this initiative has been months in the making, it is more critical now than ever,” added OKCMOA president and CEO, Dr. Michael J. Anderson. “Many families in our community are making difficult decisions as a result of the pandemic; deciding whether or not to visit the Museum should not be one of them. We are extremely grateful to our generous supporters for enabling the Museum to make this important change.”

The museum has expanded family-friendly amenities in recent years including kids’ texts in the galleries and changing tables in all restrooms. New health measures to protect visitors are also in place.

OKCMOA is focused on grab and go activities like this summer’s “POP Power” gallery guide.

When the Museum reopens to the public, there will be exhibitions on all three floors. In addition to “POP Power from Warhol to Koons,” other exhibitions on view include “Dale Chihuly: Magic & Light,” “Postwar Abstraction: Variations” and “From the Golden Age to the Moving Image: The Changing Face of the Permanent Collection.” Free children’s admission will include exhibitions throughout the Museum, including “POP Power.” Adult admission is $12 with discounts available for students, seniors and military members.

Free children’s admission is possible thanks to support from The Chickasaw Nation, Cresap Family Foundation and Chuck and Renate Wiggin.