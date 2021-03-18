‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ film searching for Oklahoma-based crew

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with the upcoming ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ film are searching for a local crew to work on production in 2021.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro are set to star in “Killers of the Flower Moon,” a Martin Scorsese film.

The movie is an adaptation of David Grann’s nonfiction book “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI.” It documents the 1920s slayings of wealthy Osage tribal members after the discovery of oil on their land.

Positions are available in the following departments:

Construction (propmakers, painters, greensman, laborers)

Food Service

Wardrobe & Costumers

Hair Stylists & Make-up Artists

Health & Safety / Medics

Office/Administrative Work

Logistics & Security

Candidates should be available to work full-time from spring through late summer 2021 in the Bartlesville / Osage County area.

Click here to apply.

In 2019, the production company held open casting calls in Oklahoma, seeking Native American extras in the movies.