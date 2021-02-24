Kilpatrick Family Fund awards Sunbeam grant to help children, families thrive

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Sunbeam Family Services received a $25,000 grant committed toward helping children and families thrive.

The Kirkpatrick Family Fund awarded Sunbeam the grant, according to a Sunbeam news release.

“The Kirkpatrick Family Fund is pleased to support the many services provided by Sunbeam Family Services,” said Elizabeth Eickman, director of the Kirkpatrick Family Fund, “particularly its programs that support vulnerable seniors, families and foster youth. We appreciate Sunbeam and the critical role it plays in our community.”

The grant’s focus is to help children and their families flourish.

“Kirkpatrick Family Fund’s partnership provides life-changing services to our neighbors,” said Sunbeam CEO Sarah Rahhal, LCSW. “With their support, children and families are connected to a caring team at Sunbeam.”

Sunbeam, Oklahoma City’s Early Head Start provider, is a leader in early childhood education. The nonprofit’s early education centers and partner sites are able to prepare young children from birth through age five to enter kindergarten with the skills necessary to be ready for school and beyond thanks to contributions from donors like the Kirkpatrick Family Fund, according to the news release.