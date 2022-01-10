Kindergarten students switch to virtual learning at Mustang school

MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR) – As school districts across the state continue to deal with staffing shortages due to illness, one local elementary school says it is being forced to move kindergarten classes to remote learning.

Officials with Mustang Public Schools say due to staff absences affecting kindergarten students, they have to cancel in-person classes for kindergarten students at Mustang Centennial on Monday, Jan. 10 and Tuesday, Jan. 11.

The district says it hopes to resume in-person classes on Wednesday, Jan. 12.

Kindergarten classes at Mustang Centennial will held virtually on Monday and Tuesday.

“The health/safety of our students, staff and families remains our top priority. It is important to remember that children are greatly influenced by the reactions of adults when facing difficult circumstances. We encourage everyone to remain calm and to be empathic and respectful,” a letter to parents read.