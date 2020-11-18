Kingfisher Christmas Parade canceled due to COVID-19

KINGFISHER, Okla. (KFOR) – As many families start putting up their Christmas decorations, organizers of a popular parade say they are being forced to cancel this year’s event.

The City of Kingfisher announced that the annual Kingfisher Christmas Parade and Fireworks show has been canceled for 2020.

“Due to potential crowd size of thousands, we are unable to adequately mitigate the risk of community outbreak, or enhanced spread of COVID-19,” a post on Facebook read. “Safety is paramount in this decision. SEE YOU IN 2021!”

