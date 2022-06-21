KINGFISHER, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Kingfisher are asking the public to be on alert as they investigate a possible attempted abduction.

The Kingfisher Police Department says it was alerted that there was an attempted abduction of a child near Shaw Park around 7 p.m. on June 20.

The victim told investigators that two men in a white van with an out-of-state license plate attempted to abduct her.

Currently, police are asking for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

“If you were at Shaw Park at approximately 7:00pm, please call police. Parents make sure you warn your children to be always aware of [their] surroundings,” the police department posted on Facebook.