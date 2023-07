KINGFISHER, Okla. (KFOR) – The Kingfisher Police Department is seeking the public help in identifying Walmart computer thieves in Kingfisher.

Image courtesy Kingfisher Police Department Facebook page

Police officials say these two suspects stole two computers from the Kingfisher Walmart around 11:50 a.m. Saturday July 29th.

If you have any information please contact the Kingfisher PD at (405) 375-4674.