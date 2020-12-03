Kingfisher teacher charged following investigation into football hazing by coaches

KINGFISHER, Okla. (KFOR) – A former Kingfisher High School assistant football coach at the center of an alleged hazing incident is now facing charges.

“They said that he was being too big of a P**** and he needed to toughen up,” a Kingfisher High School football parent, who wanted to remain anonymous, told News 4 back on August 25th.

Assistant coach Micah Nall is at the center of the alleged hazing the parent is referring to.

On Monday, charges were filed in the case.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Kingfisher PD responded to the alleged victim’s home about an hour after News 4’s first story aired.



“Some of the players felt that wasn’t right,” Chief David Catron told News 4 on Thursday.

The alleged victim told police, “he was selected to be in the middle of a toughness drill commonly known as the bull in the ring.”



“It was alleged that he was down on the ground and repeatedly, players were called in to make contact with him while he was still in a down position,” Catron said.

The player told police, “he could never get his feet under him before Coach Nall was sending another player to hit him.”



“He is supposed to be allowed time to get back on his feet and recover before he’s hit again,” Catron said.

The affidavit alleges the player had “large bruises on his right forearm.”



The player also told officers he “was the only player selected to be in the middle for the entirety of the drill.”



“So we did turn charges over to the district attorney,” Catron said.

During an interview with police, Nall stated that the player was “never hit while on the ground.”

The affidavit reads, “I know that Nall’s statement was not true due to interviews with Coach Waltman, other players and the video footage of the drill.”



Police also said Nall “attempted to contact the Kingfisher County District Attorney to influence the investigation.”



“We sent charges for enabling child abuse by injury, which is a felony, and then obstructing an officer, which is a misdemeanor. Ultimately, the D.A. chose to file obstructing the officer,” Catron said.

Nall is still employed as a teacher with the district.

Superintendent Jason Sternberger said he cannot comment on the investigation since the case is still pending.