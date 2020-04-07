Kingfisher to hand out cotton masks to community members amid COVID-19 pandemic

KINGFISHER, Okla. (KFOR) – City leaders in Kingfisher are doing their part to help protect the community from the novel coronavirus.

In the past, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have said that only people who were showing symptoms of the novel coronavirus should wear a mask.

As new data about asymptomatic carriers grew, the CDC decided to change its recommendation.

Masks should be worn in “public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies) especially in areas of significant community-based transmission,” according to a CDC news release.

Cloth face coverings can be ordered or “made at home from common materials at low cost.”

Officials with the City of Kingfisher say they have ordered 2,000 masks made by NeoInsulation for members of the community.

According to the city’s Facebook post, they are anticipating staggered shipments that should be available for distribution beginning on April 8.

Masks will be given out daily at the drive-thru of City Hall, Interbank, BancFirst, F&M Bank, and NBC Bank.

Visit the city’s Facebook page for more details.