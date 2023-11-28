KIGFISHER, Okla. (KFOR) – The City of Kingfisher is getting into the Christmas spirit as the community prepares for the annual Christmas Parade and day full of fun.

Shauna Rupp, the Executive Director of the Kingfisher Chamber of Commerce, joined KFOR’s Katelyn Ogle Tuesday morning to talk about the daylong event.

“So this all started twelve years ago with just a crowd of just a few hundred and this event has grown into sort of a big deal around Kingfisher,” said Rupp.

2023’s Kingfisher Christmas Parade is planned for Saturday, December 2, beginning at 6 p.m., but there will be plenty to do leading up to the big parade in downtown Kingfisher.

The event includes the Christmas Parade, a fireworks show, a craft fair, pictures with Santa, a 5K run, food trucks, holiday lights and more. The day will be filled with family-friendly fun for everyone to enjoy.

“We have got added events this year. We have a craft fair all day long. There are free pictures with Santa, the Grinch at multiple locations through town.” Rupp added. “We’re doing a movie matinee at our 89er Theatre. We’re so thankful we still have a theatre on Main Street,”.

Following the Christmas Parade, Kingfisher is also hosting “Winter Nights” where guests can driver through and see the holiday lights. Along with the fireworks show, a laser show is being added to this year’s events.

“We just get it as close to an Oklahoma version of a Hallmark movie as we can.”