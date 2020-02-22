Kingwood Soul Food Festival honors Black History Month by serving food & love to thousands in OKC

Margaret Wright, the enduring organizer of Soul Food Fest, having a good time during the Fest’s 20th anniversary on Friday. Photo provided by festival representatives.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Kingwood Soul Food Festival came back to Oklahoma City Friday and filled bellies with tasty, savory food, and hearts with warmth and kindness.

Droves of people came out for the 20th year of the Soul Food Fest, held at Kingwood Skilled Nursing and Therapy, 1921 NE 21st St., and, as always, in honor of Black History Month.

Kingwood Skilled Nursing and Therapy prepare food for Soul Food Fest. Photo provided by festival representatives.

Good food being served up at Soul Food Fest. Photo provided by festival representatives.

Community members get a free meal at Soul Food Fest. Photo provided by festival representatives.

“It’s about love. We love our residents and we want the community to have a chance to share in that love, “said Kingwood Dietary Manager Margaret Wright. “Black history month seemed like the perfect month to do that. So we jumped in and started the festival. It started small but look at us now. ”

More than 1,200 meals were served within the first two hours, according to a Soul Food Fest news release.

Lines of folks stretched out the building as they waited to enjoy a variety of food that included 17 different meats from ribs to catfish to pig’s feet, greens, mac n’ cheese, mashed potatoes and more. An assortment of deserts were also offered to those enjoying their free dine-in meal, including banana pudding, apple and berry pie and cake.

It all came together thanks to Wright and her staff. Wright has worked at Kingwood for 41 years. She worked her way up and eventually became dietary manager, a position held by her mother at Kingwood.

Wright and her team were busy for weeks preparing for the event. They worked around-the-clock getting food ready on the days leading up to the festival.

It’s exhausting work, work that Wright puts her heart and soul into.

“Whenever God tells me to stop, I will stop, but I don’t want to stop!”