KISS Institute for Practical Robotics to hold JR Botball summer tournaments online

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A robotics education institute in Norman is moving a summer event online.

The KISS Institute for Practical Robotics (KIPR) will hold its JR Botball summer tournaments online.

The event is hosted by Infosys Foundation USA and is the third anual Pathfinders Summer Institute. It will be held virtually from July 19-24, according to a KIPR news release.

“This will be an engaging professional development opportunity for K-12 public school teachers in computer science and maker education, with all teachers regardless of their discipline encouraged to apply,” the news release states.

Each student who participates in the tournament will receive a package in the mail that includes a robotic kit, according to the news release.

KIPR’s primary goal is to give students access to the long-term educational benefits of robotics.

“Over the years, the institute has partnered with like-minded bodies to improve the public’s understanding of science, technology, engineering and math, as well as contribute to the enrichment of our school systems, communities and the nation,” the news release states.

Teachers can submit applications for the Pathfinders Summer Institute 2020 until May

15.

“Applications from teachers from high-needs schools and under-represented communities, those new to teaching CS, and maker education will be given special consideration,” the news release states.

Click here for the application.