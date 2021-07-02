Kitten left tied up, bagged near dumpster, rescued by Oklahoma City PD employee

A discarded kitten has a new home after being rescued by the OKCPD.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The folks at the Oklahoma City Police Department protect and serve people… and kittens.

OKCPD officials came upon an alarming sight Friday morning.

A tiny kitten with sky blue eyes, a soft pink nose, messy white fur and a touch of black on its crown was found tied up in a bag near a dumpster behind the Police Department’s Crime Scene Investigation’s Unit.

    Photo from OKCPD.
    Photo from OKCPD.
    Photo from OKCPD.

“Fortunately, one of our folks heard her cries for help and rescued her. The little kitty has been adopted by one of our employees and will have a furever home,” police officials said on Facebook.

Thanks, OKCPD, for looking out for those of us on two legs and on four!

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

