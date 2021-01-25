KKK church flyers found in Marietta, surrounding communities

MARIETTA, Okla. (KFOR) – Dozens in Marietta woke up to KKK flyers in their yards and driveways Saturday and local officials are now wondering where they came from.

The Marietta Mayor said about 75 people found the flyers.

“It was just kind of taking me by surprise because we haven’t had anything like that in this area,” said Kimberly Fraire, the Mayor of Marietta.

“It is probably one of the stranger things that we’ve seen,” said Kordale Lornes, a Marietta city council member.

The flyers guide people to the KKK church website and they are attached with a rock. A picture of the flyer can be seen below. Officials believe the rocks are used to anchor them down so they don’t blow away and so they can be tossed. The same discovery of these flyers was made up north in Kay County near Ponca City.

“Why are we dealing with this still,” Fraire said. “Why are we having to deal with this hate?”

“Kind of spreading hate and wanted to spread division among the community,” Lornes said.

Lornes said his grandma was one that found a flyer in her yard. He said some who received them were minorities, but not all.

“It can be an incident that does set fear in people’s hearts,” he said.

Both Lornes and Fraire said this isn’t something they want to tear the community apart but bring them together in unity.

“It’s a county of love, Love County,” Lornes said. “It’s not what we stand for.”

“We are in this together,” Fraire said. “We’re still a community and not to let anyone divide us from that.”

The town is planning a peace rally on Sunday at Shellenberger Park at 3 p.m.

Officials said the incidents are under investigation, however they have no information to go on as of right now.