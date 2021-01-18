KKK recruitment flyers left around small Northern Oklahoma towns

PECKHAM, Okla. (KFOR) – Several residents in the small town of Peckham in Kay County woke up over the weekend to find what appear to be Ku Klux Klan recruiting flyers left at their homes.

“They got one, this house found one in the road, this house and this house both got one,” said Justin, who asked us not to use his last name for this story.

The flyers said “Save Our Land” and “Join the Klan.” They were inside plastic baggies and had small blue stones inside as well.

Everyone who spoke to KFOR said neither the flyers, nor their message, are welcome.

“Never thought that anything like that would happen around this area, it’s like a real nice quiet place to stay. I was just shocked,” said Ryan Bonifield. “Totally afraid of what might happen in the future.”

But whoever left them is a mystery.

“Kind of make you question whenever you’re in a small community, who lives around here,” Justin said.

Some residents said they know of people in Newkirk who received similar flyers a couple months ago.

“There’s someone behind it and right now maybe for them it’s a good time to recruit,” said Rev. Calvin Miller.

Rev. Miller is the president of the Progressive Oklahoma Baptist Convention, a group of predominantly black churches. He said throughout his life, he has always seen the KKK pop up.

“It’s a movement that’s continuously going to go on,” Rev. Miller said. “Basically it’s an organization that’s been around for years.”

He said he urges those who see recruiting efforts like these to ignore them and promote positivity instead.

“We try to be positive in the midst of all of this and especially on a day like this where we celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday and what he stands for,” Rev. Miller said. “Unity, peace, and try to really strive to work together.”

The flyers were reported to the Kay County Sheriff’s Office. The undersheriff said they will comment after reviewing the case.