LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – There’s an unsettling update to a case KFOR reported on in May about a Logan County woman struggling to get a protective order against her neighbor.

In an interview with the station, she said the man threatened to kill her, her mother, and her sister, but the process was taking longer than expected for the protective order to be issued.

“The minute that he steps up into our gate, they can call and have him arrested and he’ll be thrown in jail. That’s supposed to be the safety of a protective order,” said the woman’s mother in an interview with KFOR in May.

After KFOR aired a story featuring the threatening video and evidence of at least nine documented calls to the courts for help, a protective order was finally served on May 10, according to court records.

However, it was violated five weeks later when the man was caught on camera again on the woman’s property.

A probation violation report for Daniel Treanor notes that when deputies arrived at the woman’s home, Treanor was not on or around the petitioner’s property, but they were able to observe security footage showing Treanor outside the residence.

The convicted felon had already been handed a suspended sentence involving another violent crime; While he’s scheduled for an upcoming hearing, for now, he’s free.

Data recently compiled by Executive Director Colleen McCarty of the Oklahoma Appleseed Center for Law and Justice shows a gap for victim safety with the highest domestic violence rates in the nation, collectively.

McCarty recently published a report focused on the failures of the state’s protective order process:

Anyone who believes they are being stalked by someone who is not a family or household member, may qualify for a protective order, to be issued by the District Court in the County where the incident (s) has occurred.

Colleen McCarty of the Oklahoma Appleseed Center for Law and Justice said part of the problem is that it is impossible for law enforcement to respond to every single incident.

“A protective order is actually a civil process that someone who has been their life has been threatened physically, verbally, they feel in danger, is able to go [and] and they can file a protective order petition and they have to fill out their information,” said McCarty, adding that the state’s current protective order system struggles to keep victims safe.

“[There are] very low rates of prosecution, very low rates of police interaction on these kinds of cases [and] it’s almost impossible for our law enforcement to respond to criminal charges to every single incident.” she added.

“It’s really not meant for situations where there is criminal violence and fear.”

Without more enforcement and intervention, McCarty said the problem won’t go away.

“We’re essentially trying to make the civil system fill in the gaps for the criminal system in ways it’s never really meant to do and it doesn’t work.” she said.

The report makes several key recommendations, including creating a criminal protective order process to help separate high-risk protective orders from civil processes, and the creation of a intervention point at the time a protective order is filed.

Learn more about the organization and view the report in its entirety, here.

