Knowing what your insurance will likely cover after Oklahoma’s ice storm

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – We know many of you are cleaning up after Tuesday’s ice storm and it’s important to know how your insurance policy can help you in the process.

The cringe-inducing sound we’ve been hearing has dangerous and costly consequences.

However, it’s important to know your homeowner’s insurance will likely be able to help cover the costs.

“If a tree falls on a covered structure, so your home, a fence, an outbuilding, there’s going to be coverage on your policy not only for repair to the structure but also for the removal of the tree,” said Dan Scroggins, AAA Insurance Managing Director.

Scroggins says it’s important to take steps to mitigate the risk if you can before a storm arrives.

However, there are some things that are out of your control, like if a neighbor’s tree damages your property.

Their insurance will cover that cost.

But what happens if your tree falls on your own car?

“You would need to have a comprehensive policy on your car in order for it to be covered because that’s not considered a collision,” he said.

However, if the tree falls on your property and doesn’t hit anything, you’re out of luck for help paying for the cleanup

“You’ll be responsible for that cost on your own,” said Scroggins.

It’s not just trees and limbs that are causing problems right now; the power outages are too.

That impact is felt the most in your refrigerator.

You may not know this but your insurance might be able to help!

“Most policies either have $500 or $1,000 for spoilage,” Scroggins said. “It’s not a super common claim but we see them come through.”

You’re advised to call your insurance provider as soon as possible after damage occurs.

They may want you to save receipts from cleanup or take pictures before cleanup occurs.

