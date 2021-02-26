Korean Consulate General donates face masks to Oklahoma veterans

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As state leaders continue to administer COVID-19 vaccines to eligible Oklahomans, officials say Oklahoma veterans will receive additional protection from the virus.

The Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs announced that the Consulate General for the Republic of Korea has donated 10,000 KF94 face masks for Oklahoma veterans.

Officials say the masks will be distributed to veterans in seven state owned and operated veteran centers. They will also be distributed to members of the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans, Paralyzed Veterans of America, Military Order of the Purple Heart and the National Guard Association of Oklahoma.

“We are honored to receive such a generous donation of face masks by Consulate General Soo,” said Joel Kintsel, ODVA executive director. “The KF94 masks are very similar to the N95 masks in that they offer a high-level of protection which boosts our confidence in distributing them to our state veterans.”

The masks originate in Korea with ‘KF’ standing for Korean filter and ‘94’ representing a 94 percent standard of filtering out airborne particles.