OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A popular doughnut company has agreed to pay more than $1 million in back wages to workers across the country.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division opened an investigation at a Krispy Kreme location in Louisville to look into overtime violations.

However, they soon determined violations were widespread and systemic throughout the company.

The department ended up expanding the investigation to all 242 Krispy Kreme locations throughout the country.

Investigators determined that Krispy Kreme failed to include monthly bonuses in some employees’ regular rates of pay. As a result, employees were paid overtime at lower rates.

“Overtime and minimum wage violations are common violations found in food service industry investigations,” explained Principal Deputy Wage and Hour Administrator Jessica Looman. “Employers who fail in their obligation to pay minimum wage and overtime wages as the law requires make it harder for workers and their families to make ends meet. The Wage and Hour Division works diligently to inform employers of their obligations and protect the workplace rights of food service workers.”

Krispy Kreme has agreed to pay $1,187,757 in back wages and liquidated damages to 516 workers.