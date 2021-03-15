Kristin Chenoweth comes home to Oklahoma for COVID-19 vaccination

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Broadway star and Broken Arrow native Kristin Chenoweth recently returned to the Sooner State for her COVID-19 vaccination, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH).

In a Facebook post Monday, the OSDH says Chenoweth ‘returned home to get her COVID-19 vaccine so she can safely return to the bright lights of Broadway when it reopens.’

Data from the OSDH shows that, as of March 15, the state has had 432,793 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

So far, the state reports that 745,497 Oklahomans have received their first dose of the vaccine, while 413,702 have completed both doses.

According to the CDC, Oklahoma ranks fourth in the nation for vaccination rates at 50,074 doses per 100,000 people in the state.

The COVID-19 vaccination rate in the United States is up to an average of 2.4 million people a day.