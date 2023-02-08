OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The 988 Oklahoma Mental Health Lifeline will debut a commercial statewide during the 2023 Big Game that features the Sooner State’s own Kristin Chenoweth to encourage fellow Oklahomans to call the 24/7 crisis and suicide prevention hotline in their time of need.

The 988 initiative in Oklahoma gives hope and assistance to anyone experiencing a crisis, suicidal thoughts, depression, anxiety and more.

As part of a national effort, 988 Oklahoma connects callers to trained professionals, offering help and resources for whatever struggle they’re facing.

“988 is a game-changer for mental health services in Oklahoma,” Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services Commissioner Carrie Slatton-Hodges said. “Improving access to resources and services for those needing mental health care, suicide intervention, or addiction is crucial for our communities. With this three-digit lifeline, more Oklahomans will receive the services they need when needed.”

The commercial stars Kristin Chenoweth, who personifies the burden of everyday struggles that many suffer from in silence.

“Keep an eye out for yours truly! Honored to partner with Oklahoma’s 988 – Mental Health Lifeline to raise awareness for this life saving service,” said Chenoweth on Twitter.

The Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services says it hopes the message of this commercial reaches as many Oklahomans as possible, explaining the big stage appearance the commercial will have.

If you or a loved one are experiencing a crisis, call or text 988 to be connected with free and confidential help 24/7.