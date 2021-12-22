Kroger delivery service coming to central Oklahoma

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Credit: OKCTalk.com

Credit: OKCTalk.com

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR/OKCTalk.com) – A popular grocery chain that has locations across the United States is making its way to Oklahoma City in a unique way.

According to OKCTalk.com, Kroger Fulfillment Network has submitted plans for a 49,000 square foot warehouse along I-35, just south of Britton Rd. in Oklahoma City.

OKCTalk reports that the facility will stock 10,000 items and will handle online orders. Although it will not be a traditional Kroger grocery store, the facility will serve as a delivery-only service in Oklahoma.

Orders will be able to placed through the Kroger website and their smartphone app.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

