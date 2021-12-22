Kroger delivery service coming to central Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR/OKCTalk.com) – A popular grocery chain that has locations across the United States is making its way to Oklahoma City in a unique way.

According to OKCTalk.com, Kroger Fulfillment Network has submitted plans for a 49,000 square foot warehouse along I-35, just south of Britton Rd. in Oklahoma City.

OKCTalk reports that the facility will stock 10,000 items and will handle online orders. Although it will not be a traditional Kroger grocery store, the facility will serve as a delivery-only service in Oklahoma.

Orders will be able to placed through the Kroger website and their smartphone app.